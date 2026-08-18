Families struggle with the financial impact of fighting Trump's deportation campaign
Fighting immigration detention can be expensive and some families now struggle with the financial fallout from the mass deportation campaign.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Fighting immigration detention can be expensive and some families now struggle with the financial fallout from the mass deportation campaign.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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