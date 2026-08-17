Testimony begins in the trial of rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing
Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial of rapper Tupac Shakur. The man implicated in the 1996 killing in Las Vegas is a former gang member.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial of rapper Tupac Shakur. The man implicated in the 1996 killing in Las Vegas is a former gang member.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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