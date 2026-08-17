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Testimony begins in the trial of rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing

NPR | By Steve Futterman
Published August 17, 2026 at 5:41 PM EDT

Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial of rapper Tupac Shakur. The man implicated in the 1996 killing in Las Vegas is a former gang member.

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