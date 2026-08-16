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After a historic drought, here's one way Colorado is keeping its taps running

NPR | By Ishan Thakor
Published August 16, 2026 at 7:46 AM EDT

After a historically dry winter, some Colorado towns are running out of drinking water, requiring extraordinary measures to keep taps flowing.

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Ishan Thakor
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