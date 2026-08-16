After a historic drought, here's one way Colorado is keeping its taps running
After a historically dry winter, some Colorado towns are running out of drinking water, requiring extraordinary measures to keep taps flowing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
After a historically dry winter, some Colorado towns are running out of drinking water, requiring extraordinary measures to keep taps flowing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.