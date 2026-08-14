No privacy, little downtime: Life aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln
Almost 5,000 sailors have spent months aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. As another carrier heads to relieve them, a former pilot takes us inside life on the ship.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Almost 5,000 sailors have spent months aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. As another carrier heads to relieve them, a former pilot takes us inside life on the ship.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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