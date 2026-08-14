Doctors says Medicaid change to gender-affirming care will harm vulnerable youth
Federal Medicaid dollars can no longer pay for gender-affirming care for youth. Doctors who treat trans kids say it will harm vulnerable people.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Federal Medicaid dollars can no longer pay for gender-affirming care for youth. Doctors who treat trans kids say it will harm vulnerable people.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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