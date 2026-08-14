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Doctors say Medicaid change to gender-affirming care will harm vulnerable youth

NPR | By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published August 14, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Federal Medicaid dollars can no longer pay for gender-affirming care for youth. Doctors who treat trans kids say it will harm vulnerable people.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin

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