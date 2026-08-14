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Book argues rehab is 'an American scandal'

WBUR
Published August 14, 2026 at 12:09 PM EDT

Find a book excerpt here

As the opioid crisis grew in the United States, so did the number of centers for addiction treatment. But as investigative reporter Shoshana Walter wrote in her book “Rehab: An American Scandal,” many of these centers fail to meet the needs of those with addictions and suffer from a lack of oversight.

We revisit Deborah Becker’s conversation with Shoshana Walters from November 2025.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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