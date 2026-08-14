A week of rain displaces thousands in Midwest floods
Evacuations orders continue to be issued in Ohio following days of rain that has washed out roads and caused widespread flooding across Indiana and Illinois, too.
Copyright 2026 91.7 WVXU
Evacuations orders continue to be issued in Ohio following days of rain that has washed out roads and caused widespread flooding across Indiana and Illinois, too.
Copyright 2026 91.7 WVXU
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