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A week of rain displaces thousands in Midwest floods

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published August 14, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT

Evacuations orders continue to be issued in Ohio following days of rain that has washed out roads and caused widespread flooding across Indiana and Illinois, too.

Copyright 2026 91.7 WVXU
Nick Swartsell
Nick Swartsell

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