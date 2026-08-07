Staff at the CDC in Atlanta remember victim of shooting a year ago as RFK jr. attends
It's been a year since a gunman opened fire on the CDC and killed a security guard. RFK Jr. visited the CDC today to remember the victim.
Copyright 2026 NPR
It's been a year since a gunman opened fire on the CDC and killed a security guard. RFK Jr. visited the CDC today to remember the victim.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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