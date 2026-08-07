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Staff at the CDC in Atlanta remember victim of shooting a year ago as RFK jr. attends

NPR | By Jess Mador,
Ailsa Chang
Published August 7, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT

It's been a year since a gunman opened fire on the CDC and killed a security guard. RFK Jr. visited the CDC today to remember the victim.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Jess Mador
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
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