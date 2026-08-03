© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Spokane mayor talks about the raging wildfires in the region

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Lisa Brown, the mayor of Spokane, Washington, about wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes and businesses in and around the city.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.