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Iran expert on Tehran's view as Trump says there's a pending deal

NPR | By A Martínez
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT

NPR's A Martínez speaks with Iran expert and analyst Karim Sadjadpour about the view from Iran as President Trump says there is potential to wind down the war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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