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Trump says a deal has been reached to disarm Hamas

NPR | By Frank Langfitt,
Leila Fadel
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:49 AM EDT

President Trump announced that a deal has been reached to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza. But questions remain about which action will come first.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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