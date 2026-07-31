Trump says a deal has been reached to disarm Hamas
President Trump announced that a deal has been reached to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza. But questions remain about which action will come first.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump announced that a deal has been reached to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza. But questions remain about which action will come first.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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