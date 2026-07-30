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West Bank faces escalating Israeli settler violence and surge in army checkpoints

NPR | By Emily Feng,
Michel Martin
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

The West Bank is buckling as Israeli settlers step up their attacks on Palestinians and the Israeli army sets up even more checkpoints.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

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