© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
***Less than 24 hours remain to win an incredible Southwest trip for two to Hopi, Navajo and Chaco Canyon. Purchase your raffle tickets now!***

'I still get goosebumps': Tori Penso on being a referee and her World Cup first

NPR | By A Martínez
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with soccer referee Tori Penso about being the first American woman to lead an officiating crew in a Men's World Cup match.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.