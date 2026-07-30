'I still get goosebumps': Tori Penso on being a referee and her World Cup first
NPR's A Martinez speaks with soccer referee Tori Penso about being the first American woman to lead an officiating crew in a Men's World Cup match.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with soccer referee Tori Penso about being the first American woman to lead an officiating crew in a Men's World Cup match.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.