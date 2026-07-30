Former FBI Director Jim Comey asks judge to dismiss criminal case against him
Former FBI Director Jim Comey is asking a judge to throw out his criminal threats case, arguing he's being singled out as a critic of President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Former FBI Director Jim Comey is asking a judge to throw out his criminal threats case, arguing he's being singled out as a critic of President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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