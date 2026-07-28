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Trump, Thune and many others remember late Sen. Lindsey Graham

NPR | By Kai McNamee
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT

Funeral services for Lindsey Graham took place across Washington today. Family, friends and colleagues gathered to honor the South Carolina Republican's legacy.

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Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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