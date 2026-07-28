Trump, Thune and many others remember late Sen. Lindsey Graham
Funeral services for Lindsey Graham took place across Washington today. Family, friends and colleagues gathered to honor the South Carolina Republican's legacy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Funeral services for Lindsey Graham took place across Washington today. Family, friends and colleagues gathered to honor the South Carolina Republican's legacy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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