Utah's biggest holiday recognizes the legacy of a Native massacre
Pioneer Day is Utah's 4th of July, celebrating Mormon pioneers' arrival. This year, a rare acknowledgement of a Native American massacre of which little is spoken.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Pioneer Day is Utah's 4th of July, celebrating Mormon pioneers' arrival. This year, a rare acknowledgement of a Native American massacre of which little is spoken.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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