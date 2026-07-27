How researchers discovered a new monkey species deep in the rainforest
In the jungle of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a team of researchers discover a new species of monkey, and form a deep friendship along the way.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In the jungle of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a team of researchers discover a new species of monkey, and form a deep friendship along the way.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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