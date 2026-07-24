Nicaragua's President Ortega says there will be no more elections, extending his rule
Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega declares "there won't be any more elections," cementing his grip on power and ending hopes for a democratic vote.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega declares "there won't be any more elections," cementing his grip on power and ending hopes for a democratic vote.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.