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Questions remain after fatal police shooting in Madison, Wisconsin

NPR | By Emily Rizzo
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT

Police shot and killed a man who they say was stealing bicycles and checking car doors. The four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

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