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Israel will hold elections this fall. Gadi Eisenkott could be the next prime minister

NPR | By Carrie Kahn
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

Gadi Eisenkott has emerged as a leading contender to be Israel's next prime minister and the strongest challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn

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