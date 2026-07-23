Israel will hold elections this fall. Gadi Eisenkott could be the next prime minister
Gadi Eisenkott has emerged as a leading contender to be Israel's next prime minister and the strongest challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Gadi Eisenkott has emerged as a leading contender to be Israel's next prime minister and the strongest challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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