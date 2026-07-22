© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Tennessee farmers pivot to other crops as looming federal ban on hemp approaches

WPLN | By Marianna Bacallao
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

In some states, farmers must adjust to changes in the Farm Bill that closed a loophole they used to grow hemp for use in THC products.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News
Tags
NPR National News
Marianna Bacallao
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.