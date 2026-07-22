Morning news brief
Trump will attend the dignified transfer of U.S. service members, Pete Hegseth defends Iran war funding request, Trump-backed candidates won nominations for governor and a key House race in Arizona.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Trump will attend the dignified transfer of U.S. service members, Pete Hegseth defends Iran war funding request, Trump-backed candidates won nominations for governor and a key House race in Arizona.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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