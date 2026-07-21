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From regional flashpoint to diplomatic bridge: Pakistan's new foreign policy push

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT

Pakistan went from fearing Trump's reelection to becoming a key U.S.-Iran peacemaker, though severe domestic instability threatens these gains.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid

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