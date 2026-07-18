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Protests continue across Maine, days after fatal ICE shooting in Biddeford

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published July 18, 2026 at 6:04 PM EDT
Protestors in Portland on Saturday, July 18th, 2026.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Protesters in Portland on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Protests continued across Maine this weekend, days after an ICE agent shot and killed 25-year-old Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford on Monday.

In Portland on Saturday, hundreds gathered in Monument Square to pay tribute to Durán Guerrero and others killed by ICE.

Marbella Morales of Portland said as the child of immigrants, the issue is personal to her. Her father, she said, was deported when she was nine years old.

"It makes me very emotional just thinking about anybody else losing their parent like that," Morales said. "Cause I lost my parent at a very young age, and it's just — it's not fair."

Protestors in Portland on Saturday, July 18th, 2026.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Protesters in Portland on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Public health nurse Morgan Pasquali, of South Portland, said she's seen firsthand how fear of federal agents is disrupting life in immigrant communities, and wants action from state leaders.

"I wish that our state government would do something to stop these ICE agents coming into our communities and terrorizing them. I don't know what that looks like, but it doesn't feel like anything is being done," she said.

Other rallygoers and speakers called for agents to leave the state, and for ICE to be abolished.

The Portland rally was among several planned across the state Saturday.

Protestors in Portland on Saturday, July 18th, 2026.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Protestors in Portland on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

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Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider
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