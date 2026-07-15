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Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on the confirmation hearing for AG nominee Todd Blanche

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published July 15, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff what he plans to ask Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche at his confirmation hearing.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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