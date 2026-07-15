Iran's hardliners angry at talks with U.S.
The recent funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader drew attention to the many Iranians seeking revenge against the U.S. — and are angry at their government for entering ceasefire talks.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The recent funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader drew attention to the many Iranians seeking revenge against the U.S. — and are angry at their government for entering ceasefire talks.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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