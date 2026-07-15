Acting AG Todd Blanche faces high-stakes confirmation hearing
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will be on Capitol Hill Wednesday for his high-stakes confirmation hearing to lead the Justice Department permanently.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will be on Capitol Hill Wednesday for his high-stakes confirmation hearing to lead the Justice Department permanently.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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