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Trump's push toward hedge funds, cryptocurrency could weaken protections on 401(k) savings

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
Signs at the intersection of Wall Street and Broadway in New York, June 12, 2024. (Pamela Smith/AP)
Pamela Smith/AP
Signs at the intersection of Wall Street and Broadway in New York, June 12, 2024. (Pamela Smith/AP)

Millions of Americans with their retirement savings in a 401(k) could see some of their savings move from safe, “boring” investments like stocks, bonds and exchange-traded funds into less-regulated and often riskier instruments like private equity, hedge funds and cryptocurrency.

The Trump administration is looking to weaken the main protection workers have over their retirement money and make it easier for employers to take risks with their workers’ money on Wall Street.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with ProPublica’s Paul Kiel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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