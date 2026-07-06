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Restrictions could be lifted on peptides loved by wellness influencers

NPR | By Will Stone
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:15 AM EDT

Unproven peptides touting wellness have been relegated to a gray market because of Biden-era restrictions. Under the Trump administration, that could change.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Stone
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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