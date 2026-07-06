Restrictions could be lifted on peptides loved by wellness influencers
Unproven peptides touting wellness have been relegated to a gray market because of Biden-era restrictions. Under the Trump administration, that could change.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Unproven peptides touting wellness have been relegated to a gray market because of Biden-era restrictions. Under the Trump administration, that could change.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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