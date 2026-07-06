How Trump marked the 250th anniversary of independence
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, about President Trump's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, about President Trump's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.