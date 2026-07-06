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How Trump marked the 250th anniversary of independence

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:19 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, about President Trump's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

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