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Earthquake-ravaged Venezuela marked its Independence Day yesterday

NPR | By John Otis
Published July 6, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT

Venezuela marked its Independence Day amid the aftermath of twin earthquakes and sweeping political change following the U.S.-led removal of Nicolás Maduro.

Copyright 2026 NPR
John Otis
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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