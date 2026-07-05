Hong Kong's 'sound of silence': 6 years under the national security law
Six years after Beijing imposed its National Security Law, many of Hong Kong's opposition voices have gone silent. Danny Vincent looks at what's changed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Six years after Beijing imposed its National Security Law, many of Hong Kong's opposition voices have gone silent. Danny Vincent looks at what's changed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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