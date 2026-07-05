Cineplexity: What makes a great American movie?
As America marks its 250th birthday, NPR's Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep discuss films that capture the American experience, from 'Do The Right Thing' to 'Gran Torino'.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As America marks its 250th birthday, NPR's Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep discuss films that capture the American experience, from 'Do The Right Thing' to 'Gran Torino'.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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