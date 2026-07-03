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Just gave birth or are about to? Share your story and questions about costs

NPR
Published July 3, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
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What does it cost to give birth in the U.S. these days? Maybe you saved and planned ahead but were still hit with unexpected expenses.

Trying to map out costs can be tough. What did you wish you knew? How could you have been more prepared? What stumbling blocks did you face in terms of healthcare choices and managing the costs? We want to hear from you.

We're reporting on the cost of giving birth in the U.S. for a series called Healthcare Helpline, produced by NPR and KFF Health News. The series helps you navigate the hurdles between you and good care.

New or prospective parents, what questions or reflections do you have? What are you worried about?

Click below to share your questions and story with us. We may have a reporter reach out to discuss your story and help find answers.

Click here to go to the form and share your story.

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