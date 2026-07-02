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Thoughts on the Nation's Birthday in Bristol, Rhode Island

Ocean State Media | By David Wright
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT

We talk with Heidi Vermilyea, who runs the souvenir stand for the Bristol, R.I., Fourth of July celebration, the nation's oldest observance of the holiday.

Copyright 2026 Ocean State Media
David Wright

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