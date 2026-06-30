Iran war supercharges pivot to renewable energy
The Iran war and high oil and gas prices have supercharged the adoption of renewables and EVs across the world. Some experts wonder if this year could be the peak of oil demand.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Iran war and high oil and gas prices have supercharged the adoption of renewables and EVs across the world. Some experts wonder if this year could be the peak of oil demand.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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