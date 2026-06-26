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When we die, what's left of us? New book explores history, information and meaning after death

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
The cover of "How We Disappear" and author Thomas Mullaney. (Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company and Michelle Mengsu Chang)
Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company and Michelle Mengsu Chang
The cover of "How We Disappear" and author Thomas Mullaney. (Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company and Michelle Mengsu Chang)

When his father died, Stanford University historian Thomas Mullaney scrambled to preserve the things he’d left behind in the exact order that he’d found them: the papers, photos and other detritus accumulated over decades of living. Why bother?

In what Mullaney describes as “a self-help book for myself,” Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks Mullaney about his new book, “How We Disappear,” a meditation on how we stave off disappearance in the face of the physical world’s inevitable, inexorable process of falling apart.

“The universe has been falling apart billions of years longer than life began it’s ultimately doomed-but elegant-rebellion against it,” Mullaney said. “The universe is allergic, really, to things being in formation.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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