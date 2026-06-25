© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Cold-stunned sea turtles return home after six months of rehab

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:22 AM EDT
A man carries a small sea turtle with a satellite tag on its shell
Amy Kolb Noyes
/
CAI
New England Aquarium rescue volunteer Aidan Casey lets the crowd get a look at a critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle before it returns to the ocean.

About 100 people gathered on West Dennis Beach for the New England Aquarium’s first 2026 release of cold-stunned sea turtles rescued in the fall.

A dozen turtles returned to the sea Tuesday evening, including loggerheads, greens and Kemp’s ridleys.

Armed with a bullhorn, aquarium Rescue and Rehabilitation Program Director Adam Kennedy introduced the turtles as they made their way into the water. The first down the beach was a loggerhead that aquarium staff dubbed Pretty Pretty Princess.

"Today we have 12 sea turtles heading home, which is amazing," he told the crowd. "These turtles ... I think they all stranded in December."

2 loggerheads.MOV

Kristen Luise is a Senior Animal Care Specialist at the New England Aquarium. She got to release a loggerhead she cared for and named Kermit. She said she developed a special bond with Kermit through countless hours of wound care.

"She came in with bad pneumonia," Luise said. "But also, her skin, from the impact of cold stunning, she had really severe frostbite."

Turtles were released with satellite and acoustic tags so the scientists who cared for them can keep track of where they’re going and what they do. Luise said it's amazing Kermit's shell had recovered enough to carry a satellite tag.

The public can also follow the turtles' whereabouts through the aquarium's online Sea Turtle Tracker.

Last fall, 473 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued from the beaches of Cape Cod Bay and brought to the aquarium. From there, some were transported to other rescue organizations, while the sickest turtles spent the past six months in Quincy, at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital.

Thirty-nine turtles remain in the aquarium’s care and are expected to be released later this summer.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.