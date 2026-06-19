Scottish 'Tartan Army' drinks Boston dry
Scottish soccer fans have taken over Boston to watch the World Cup. The Tartan Army, as they are called, brought their Scottish traditions with them: Kilts, bagpipes and lots of drinking.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Scottish soccer fans have taken over Boston to watch the World Cup. The Tartan Army, as they are called, brought their Scottish traditions with them: Kilts, bagpipes and lots of drinking.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.