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What Wisconsin swing voters say about Trump, the Iran war and America at 250

NPR | By Mara Liasson
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT

Swing voters from Wisconsin share their thoughts on the Iran war, high prices and how they're feeling about America at its 250th year marker.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson

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