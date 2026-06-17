What Wisconsin swing voters say about Trump, the Iran war and America at 250
Swing voters from Wisconsin share their thoughts on the Iran war, high prices and how they're feeling about America at its 250th year marker.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Swing voters from Wisconsin share their thoughts on the Iran war, high prices and how they're feeling about America at its 250th year marker.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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