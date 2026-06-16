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Lower water levels put Grand Canyon river recreation at risk

NPR | By Chris Clements
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

The new climate-changed reality of less water in the Colorado River has Grand Canyon river guides worried about the future viability of their businesses.

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