Lower water levels put Grand Canyon river recreation at risk
The new climate-changed reality of less water in the Colorado River has Grand Canyon river guides worried about the future viability of their businesses.
Copyright 2026 KNAU News Talk
The new climate-changed reality of less water in the Colorado River has Grand Canyon river guides worried about the future viability of their businesses.
Copyright 2026 KNAU News Talk
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