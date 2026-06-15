U.K. announces social media bad for children under 16
The UK government has announced it will ban social media for all children under 16. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "giving children their childhood back."
Copyright 2026 NPR
The UK government has announced it will ban social media for all children under 16. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "giving children their childhood back."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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