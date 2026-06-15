© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

U.K. announces social media bad for children under 16

NPR | By Fatima Al-Kassab
Published June 15, 2026 at 6:37 PM EDT

The UK government has announced it will ban social media for all children under 16. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "giving children their childhood back."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Fatima Al-Kassab
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.