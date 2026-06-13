An exiled Russian journalist starts new career as a comedian
Exiled Russian journalist Vladimir Raevsky says laughter can be a weapon against authoritarianism. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports on his history-inspired comedy act.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Exiled Russian journalist Vladimir Raevsky says laughter can be a weapon against authoritarianism. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports on his history-inspired comedy act.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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