Knicks fans jeer Trump as Spurs take Game 3 in NBA Finals
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with sports journalist Albert Samaha about Game 3 of the NBA Finals and the city's response to having President Trump in attendance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with sports journalist Albert Samaha about Game 3 of the NBA Finals and the city's response to having President Trump in attendance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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