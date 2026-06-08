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One woman's moment of connection with another patient in a psychiatric unit

NPR
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT

On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, one woman shares a moment of connection she experienced with another patient in a psychiatric unit.

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