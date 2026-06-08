In these schools, the World Cup is a teachable moment
One school district outside Boston is turning the World Cup into a teachable moment, with elementary classes learning about different countries' languages, food and wildlife.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
One school district outside Boston is turning the World Cup into a teachable moment, with elementary classes learning about different countries' languages, food and wildlife.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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