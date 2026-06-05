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New World screwworm found in calf in Texas

NPR | By Pien Huang
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT

A case of New World screwworm has been found in a calf in Texas. The flesh-eating fly, which was eradicated from the U.S. in the 1960s, poses a major threat to the cattle industry.

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