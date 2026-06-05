Graham Platner accused of volatile behavior by ex-girlfriends in new report

Several ex-girlfriends of Graham Platner are accusing the Maine Senate hopeful of volatile behavior that in one case bordered on threatening.

Platner is denying the allegations even as he continues to acknowledge that some of the relationships occurred during "the darkest time of my life" before he received extensive therapy for this combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder. But the Democrat, who has managed to consistently top both primary and general election polls despite a steady stream of controversies, said he believes that the steady stream of stories digging into his admittedly troubled past are a sign that the political establishment feels threatened.

"The more that they talk about me shows just how little that they want to talk about the actual challenges that the American people are facing," Platner said in an interview with Maine Public Radio on Friday. "And I just don't think it is going to work. I think people are sick and tired of this kind of politics."

The New York Times published the allegations Thursday evening based on interviews with three of Platner's former romantic partners.

A woman who dated Platner more than a decade ago told the paper that he once yanked her out of a cab by her wrist after an argument. She also alleged that the Marine Corps veteran twisted her arm behind her back before forcefully closing her into a bedroom — and that he was aware that one of his tattoos had Nazi associations.

Platner forcefully denied the allegations.

"No, that's just not true," he said.

It's the latest controversy to roil the Democrat's campaign ahead of the state's June 9th primary. He is one of three Democrats on the primary alongside David Costello and Gov. Janet Mills, who suspended her campaign in late-April.

Whoever wins will face veteran Republican Sen. Susan Collins this fall in a race that could decide which party controls the Senate.

Platner has also been the subject of national news stories last week highlighting sexually explicit texts he sent to several women while he was married. He acknowledged the texts and said he and his wife, Amy Gertner, have emerged stronger since the incident.

But Platner said Mainers want to talk about hospitals closing, their meager Social Security benefits, affordable housing and being unable to heat their homes.

"I very firmly believe that if I go out and continue to engage with people and continue to talk about the reality that Mainers are living in, the struggles of regular everyday people, that's why we're going to win this thing, and that's why the system's going to push back incredibly hard, like it's doing," he said.