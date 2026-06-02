What detainees are facing in New Jersey's Delaney Hall ICE facility

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, N.J., said on Tuesday that he’s planning to lift a curfew that has been imposed around Delaney Hall after a series of intense clashes over conditions inside the immigration detention center.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alexandra Goncalves-Peña, a lawyer with a client detained in the center, about what it’s like inside during an alleged hunger and labor strike.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR